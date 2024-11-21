Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Lewter District includes the restoration of the historic Lewter Hardware store that closed in 2022. The rendering shows the future Brick & Tin restaurant on the ground level of the historic building and offices for co-developer RNGD on the second level.
Emergent Properties, RNGD Break Ground on $50M Adaptive Reuse Project in Downtown Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Emergent Properties and RNGD have broken ground on The Lewter District, a $50 million adaptive reuse project in downtown Huntsville. Situated on 1.5 acres, the mixed-use development is a conversion and restoration of the historic Lewter Hardware Co. store that closed in 2022 after nearly a century of operation.

Phase I of the development will feature 14 luxury residences along Washington Street called Lewter District Townhomes. Sanders Pace Architecture designed the residential community, which is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Phase II comprises a renovation of the original hardware store building. The restored building will house farm-to-table restaurant Brick & Tin on the ground level and outdoor patio spaces as well as offices for RNGD on the second floor.

Phase III calls for a ground-up, five-story office building. National law firm Maybard Nexsen has committed to occupying the top two floors of the office building, which will also feature ground-level retail space. EskewDumezRipple is the architect for the second and third phases of The Lewter District. Phases I and II are underway and Phase III is slated to break ground before the end of the year.

