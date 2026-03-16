Monday, March 16, 2026
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DevelopmentHospitalityNew YorkNortheast

Emerson Hospitality Underway on Hotel Redevelopment Project in Esopus, New York

by Taylor Williams

ESOPUS, N.Y. — Emerson Hospitality is underway on a hotel redevelopment project in Esopus, located roughly midway between New York City and Albany. The project will convert Black Creek Barns, a historic 153-acre estate, into a 70-room hotel and resort via the restoration of six historic structures and construction of new cabins and suites. Amenities will include a 7,000-square-foot indoor event hall, a 9,000-square-foot craft and design hall, a pool, wellness center and two dining venues. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged $38 million in construction financing, including $19 million in C-PACE debt, for the project, which is slated for a late-2027 completion.

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