Thursday, May 14, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Capital Square Living operates The River Apartments, a 201-unit community in Chester, Va.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Emerson, Philip Roper Deliver 201-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

CHESTER, VA. — Locally based Emerson Cos. and independent developer Philip Roper have delivered The River Apartments, a 201-unit community located at 1350 Meadowville Technology Parkway in Chester. The Class A community is situated near the James River, which runs through downtown Richmond.

The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 615 to 1,489 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,684 to $2,596, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a saltwater pool with sundeck, fitness center, grilling stations, landscaped courtyards with fire pits, resident lounge and coworking/conference space.

Burke & Herbert Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing to the development team. The design-build team include 2PA (architect), Highmark Engineering (civil engineer), KBS (general contractor), Focus Design (interior designer) and Cite Design (landscape architect). Capital Square Living operates The River Apartments.

You may also like

Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $53.7M Agency Refinancing for...

MCEC Closes $43M C-PACE Loan for Marriott Downtown...

Tailwind Group Buys 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Oak Street Capital Arranges $15M Construction Loan for...

NEPCG Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Millburn & Co. Buys 339-Unit Apartment Community in...

IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Park Encino Multifamily...