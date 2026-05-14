Emerson, Philip Roper Deliver 201-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Richmond

CHESTER, VA. — Locally based Emerson Cos. and independent developer Philip Roper have delivered The River Apartments, a 201-unit community located at 1350 Meadowville Technology Parkway in Chester. The Class A community is situated near the James River, which runs through downtown Richmond.

The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 615 to 1,489 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,684 to $2,596, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a saltwater pool with sundeck, fitness center, grilling stations, landscaped courtyards with fire pits, resident lounge and coworking/conference space.

Burke & Herbert Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing to the development team. The design-build team include 2PA (architect), Highmark Engineering (civil engineer), KBS (general contractor), Focus Design (interior designer) and Cite Design (landscape architect). Capital Square Living operates The River Apartments.