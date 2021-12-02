EML Signs 11,773 SF Office Lease at Aspiria in Overland Park, Kansas

EML expects to open its office at Aspiria in April.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Global payment solutions company EML has signed a lease to relocate its North American corporate headquarters to Aspiria in Overland Park. The company signed an 11,773-square-foot office lease and will occupy space on the fourth floor of Building 6100. The tenant is working with Aspiria’s owner, Occidental Management, to update the space. Occupancy is slated for April 2022. Chad Stafford and Hunter Johnson of Occidental and RC Jensen and Bryan Johnson of Colliers handled the lease transaction.

Occidental plans to develop the 60 acres surrounding the Aspiria campus. Plans call for 1 million square feet of Class A office space, 380,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 120-room hotel and 600 multifamily units. Design planning for the long-term project has begun.