Emler Swim School to Open 4,900 SF Facility in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — Emler Swim School will open a 4,900-square-foot facility at 6823 S. Fry Road in the western Houston suburb of Katy on May 4. The Katy school, which will be the company’s sixth in the Houston area, will feature a maximum four-foot deep and year-round 90-degree saltwater pool and heated air. Emler Swim School, which was founded in 1975, offers more than 20 classes and levels for students as young as two months old.

