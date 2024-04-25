Emmer & Rye Hospitality Debuts 40,000 SF Food Hall at San Antonio’s Pearl District

SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based restaurant operator Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group has debuted Pullman Market, a 40,000-square-foot food hall within San Antonio’s Pearl District. The culinary destination features four full-service restaurants, fast-casual concepts, an artisan butcher and fishmonger program, various wine and beer selections, Texas-based produce and specialty foods, a seasonal bakery and a fresh pasta program. The four restaurants include Italian concept Fife & Farro, Mexican eatery Mezquite, fine-dining establishment Isidore and dessert bar Nicosi.