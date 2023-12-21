Thursday, December 21, 2023
Pullman Market will open in spring 2024 and will be located at 221 Newell Ave. in San Antonio's Pearl District.
Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group to Open 40,000 SF Food Hall at San Antonio’s Pearl District

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based restaurant operator Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group will open Pullman Market, a 40,000-square-foot food hall that will be located within San Antonio’s Pearl District. Set to debut next spring, the culinary destination will feature four full-service restaurants, fast-casual concepts, an artisan butcher and fishmonger program, various wine and beer selections, Texas-based produce and specialty foods, a seasonal bakery and a fresh pasta program. The four restaurants include Italian concept Fife & Farro, Mexican eatery Mezquite, fine-dining establishment Isidore and dessert bar Nicosi.

