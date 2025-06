ASTON, PA. — Delaware-based Emory Hill Construction has completed the renovation of a 26,520-square-foot Goodwill store in Aston, a southwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Big Lots formerly occupied the space, which is located within Village Green Shopping Center. The redesigned layout features a 20,408-square-foot sales floor, a 5,830-square-foot processing area and a 1,209-square-foot mezzanine area that houses an employee breakroom, restrooms, manager’s office and server room.