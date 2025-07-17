Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Prosper-Brooklyn
Prosper Brooklyn is located at 1042 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn, where Prospect Heights meets Clinton Hill.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

EMP Capital Group Begins Leasing 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer EMP Capital Group has begun leasing a 259-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn. Designed by Isaac & Stern Architects and located at the nexus of the Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights neighborhoods, Prosper Brooklyn offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, many of which include dedicated work-from-home spaces. Amenities include a fitness center with a sauna, pickleball court, media lounge, screening room, game room, pet spa, children’s playroom, business center and a rooftop terrace with grilling and dining stations. Ownership has tapped MNS Real Estate to market and lease Prosper Brooklyn. Rents start at $3,250 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $124M in Equity, Construction Financing for...

HealthPartners Breaks Ground on 400,000 SF Hospital in...

Dwight Capital Provides $61.9M in HUD-Insured Loans for...

McShane to Build 76-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 156-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Largo Capital Arranges $41.8M Construction Loan for Upstate...

EYA Buys Vacant Shopping Center in Metro D.C.,...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 87,790 SF Medical Office...