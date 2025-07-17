EMP Capital Group Begins Leasing 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer EMP Capital Group has begun leasing a 259-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn. Designed by Isaac & Stern Architects and located at the nexus of the Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights neighborhoods, Prosper Brooklyn offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, many of which include dedicated work-from-home spaces. Amenities include a fitness center with a sauna, pickleball court, media lounge, screening room, game room, pet spa, children’s playroom, business center and a rooftop terrace with grilling and dining stations. Ownership has tapped MNS Real Estate to market and lease Prosper Brooklyn. Rents start at $3,250 per month for a studio apartment.