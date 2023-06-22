Thursday, June 22, 2023
711-N.-Pearl-St.-Dallas
Empira Group's new project at 711 N. Pearl St. in downtown Dallas will rise 37 stories and house 375 apartments.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Empira Group to Develop 375-Unit Multifamily Project Near Dallas Arts District

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Swiss developer Empira Group has acquired a 1.1-acre site at 711 N. Pearl St. near the Dallas Arts District for the development of a 375-unit multifamily project. Designed by GFF Architects, the building will rise 37 stories and house a 3,700-square-foot restaurant space with patio seating, as well as 2,500 square feet of outdoor seating space overlooking Celebration of Life Park. Residential amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and a pet park. A construction timeline has not yet been established.

