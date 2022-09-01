Empira Group to Develop 85-Unit Apartment Community in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

CoralGrove Brickell will be an 85-unit apartment community located in Miami's The Roads neighborhood.

MIAMI — Swiss investment firm Empira Group has purchased a half-acre site west of Miami’s Brickell district for the development of CoralGrove Brickell, an 85-unit apartment community. The asset will be situated in the city’s The Roads neighborhood upon completion, which is anticipated for 2025. Max La Cava, Simon Banke and Danielle Fernandez of JLL brokered the land sale on behalf of the seller, an unnamed investment firm based in South America. Empira plans to demolish the existing apartments on the site by the end of the year and break ground on the new apartment project in the second half of 2023. Designed by Revuelta Architecture International, CoralGrove Brickell will comprise one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, rooftop pool, gourmet kitchen and a game room. The property will also feature 900 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.