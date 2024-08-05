Monday, August 5, 2024
Empire Adventure Park Opens 35,572 SF Entertainment Center on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Empire Adventure Park, an entertainment concept that features esports, laser tag, trampolines and obstacle courses, has opened a 35,572-square-foot center in the Long Island village of Westbury. The center is situated within Samanea New York, a 750,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Empire Adventure Park joins a tenant roster that includes Dave & Buster’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Bloomingdale’s Furniture Outlet, X-Golf and 99 Ranch Supermarket. Lesso Mall Development owns the property, which is now 78 percent leased.

