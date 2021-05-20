Empire Adventure Park to Open 35,572 SF Entertainment Center on Long Island

Empire Adventure Park's new entertainment center at Samanea New York on Long Island is scheduled to open in late 2022.

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Empire Adventure Park, an entertainment concept that features trampolines, climbing walls, ropes and obstacle course and augmented reality games, will open a 35,572-square-foot center in the Long Island village of Westbury. The center will be situated within Samanea New York, a new, 750,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The lease with Empire Adventure Park brings the property’s occupancy to 60 percent. Empire Adventure Park joins a tenant roster at Samanea New York that includes Dave & Buster’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Bloomingdale’s Furniture Outlet and 99 Ranch Supermarket. Dominic Coluccio represented the landlord, Lesso Mall Development, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis along with brokers from Colliers International. Construction of the Empire Adventure Park center is scheduled to begin in January, with a target opening date of late 2022.