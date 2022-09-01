Empire Group Acquires 30.6 Acres in Metro Austin for Build-to-Rent Residential Project

HUTTO, TEXAS — Arizona-based developer Empire Group of Cos. has acquired 30.6 acres in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto for the construction of a 276-unit build-to-rent residential project. Josh Cameron and Hal Guggolz of Land Advisors Organization brokered the $11 million sale of the land. Village at Hutto Station will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, and residential amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, fitness center, walking paths, community clubhouse and a dog park. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2023.