Thursday, September 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Village-at-Hutto-Station
Village at Hutto Station is Empire Group’s fifth build-to-rent residential project to be financed in partnership with Arbor Realty Trust.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Empire Group of Cos. Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Hutto, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUTTO, TEXAS — Arizona-based developer Empire Group of Cos. has broken ground on Village at Hutto Station, a 276-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Austin. Village at Hutto Station will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards. Residential amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, walking paths, community clubhouse and a dog park. Construction is expected to last about two years and is being financed by a $62.4 million loan from Arbor Realty Trust. Empire Group of Cos. acquired the 30.6-acre site last fall for $11 million.

You may also like

KDC, Pacific Elm to Develop 500,000 SF Office...

Fort Capital Acquires 258,999 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial...

PeakMade Real Estate, Blue Vista Open Theory Interlock...

First Round of Retail Tenants Sign Leases at...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 127,000 SF Industrial Building...

Kaplan Residential to Develop 306-Unit Apartment Community in...

Hoar Construction Opens New Office in Abilene, Texas

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $29.5M Sale of Multifamily...