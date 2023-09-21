Empire Group of Cos. Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Hutto, Texas

HUTTO, TEXAS — Arizona-based developer Empire Group of Cos. has broken ground on Village at Hutto Station, a 276-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Austin. Village at Hutto Station will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards. Residential amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, walking paths, community clubhouse and a dog park. Construction is expected to last about two years and is being financed by a $62.4 million loan from Arbor Realty Trust. Empire Group of Cos. acquired the 30.6-acre site last fall for $11 million.