REBusinessOnline

Empire Group Plans 287-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Pinal County, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Build-to-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Western

Village-Borgata-Pinal-County-AZ

Village at Borgata in Pinal County, Ariz., will offer 287 one-, two- and three-bedroom built-to-rent residences.

PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Empire Group has acquired a 27-acre land parcel in Pinal County from Galeb Cos. and Borgata Ventures for $13.8 million. The company plans to develop Village at Borgata, a build-to-rent community on the site, which is situated at the southwest corner of Hunt Highway and Thompson Road near the foothills of the San Tan mountains.

The gated community will feature 287 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for rent, ranging in size from 680 square feet to 1,300 square feet. The single-story homes will offer modern designs and finishes and include private landscaped backyards with doggie door access, smart technology packages and security. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and hot tub, walking paths, a community clubhouse with kitchen, a fitness center, barbecue area and fire pits areas.

Empire Group plans to break ground on the project in spring 2023, with leasing slated to start by fall 2024. Village at Bortaga is part of the larger master-planned Borgata at San Tan, a 100-acre development with mixed-use commercial space, apartments, condominiums and single-family residences.

Brett Rinehart of Land Advisors Organization represented Empire Group in the land acquisition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  