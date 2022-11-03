Empire Group Plans 287-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Pinal County, Arizona

Village at Borgata in Pinal County, Ariz., will offer 287 one-, two- and three-bedroom built-to-rent residences.

PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Empire Group has acquired a 27-acre land parcel in Pinal County from Galeb Cos. and Borgata Ventures for $13.8 million. The company plans to develop Village at Borgata, a build-to-rent community on the site, which is situated at the southwest corner of Hunt Highway and Thompson Road near the foothills of the San Tan mountains.

The gated community will feature 287 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for rent, ranging in size from 680 square feet to 1,300 square feet. The single-story homes will offer modern designs and finishes and include private landscaped backyards with doggie door access, smart technology packages and security. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and hot tub, walking paths, a community clubhouse with kitchen, a fitness center, barbecue area and fire pits areas.

Empire Group plans to break ground on the project in spring 2023, with leasing slated to start by fall 2024. Village at Bortaga is part of the larger master-planned Borgata at San Tan, a 100-acre development with mixed-use commercial space, apartments, condominiums and single-family residences.

Brett Rinehart of Land Advisors Organization represented Empire Group in the land acquisition.