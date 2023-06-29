Empire Group to Develop 215-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Arizona-based developer Empire Group will develop Village at Mayfair, a 215-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The site spans 19.7 acres within Mayfair, a 1,900-acre master-planned development. Homes will come in three- and four-bedroom configurations and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and various pieces of smart technology. Residents will have access to amenities such as a pool, fitness center, spa, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter, with the first homes expected to be available for occupancy by late 2024.