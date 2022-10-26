Empire Holdings Sells Five Texas Industrial Properties Totaling 241,114 SF

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based Empire Holdings has sold five Texas industrial properties totaling 241,114 square feet. The properties range in size from 16,000 to 149,415 square feet and are located in Fort Worth, Houston, metro Austin and San Antonio. Philadelphia-based Arden Logistics Properties purchased the assets as part of a larger portfolio deal for an undisclosed price. Seth Koschak and Jeff Rein of Stream Realty Partners, along with Zach Harris and Jeff Hughes of Stan Johnson Co., brokered the deal.