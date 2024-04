WESTFORD, MASS. — Locally based investment firm Empire Management has purchased a 28,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Acton, a northwestern suburb of Boston, for $5.1 million. The building at 364 Littleton Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1998, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Alpha Graphics, National Roofing Co. and ADVG Digital. The seller was Ryan Development. Bernard Gibbons of ABG Commercial brokered the deal.