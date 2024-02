NATICK, MASS. — Empire Management has purchased a 25,000-square-foot industrial building in the western Boston suburb of Natick for $6.4 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 197 W. Central St. was originally constructed on three acres in 1955. Bernard Gibbons of regional brokerage firm ABG Commercial Realty represented Empire Management in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.