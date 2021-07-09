Empire Moulding & Millwork Signs 217,000 SF Industrial Lease in Amherst, New Hampshire

AMHERST, N.H. — Empire Moulding & Millwork, a division of Novo Building Products, has signed a 217,000-square-foot industrial lease in Amherst, located outside of Nashua in the southern part of the Granite State. The facility is expected to open in the fourth quarter and to employ at least 70 people. Novo Building Products is a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of stair parts, mouldings, doors and specialty millwork, along with a variety of board products.