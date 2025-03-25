Empire Realty Investments Sells 109,057 SF Shopping Center in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, PA. — Locally based firm Empire Realty Investments has sold the 109,057-square-foot Bensalem Shopping Center on the northeastern outskirts of Philadelphia. The center was built on 8.8 acres in 1972 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Indian grocer Patel Brothers anchors the center, and other tenants include Dollar General, Advance Auto Parts and Unlimited PCS. Jim Galbally and Patrick Higgins of JLL represented Empire Realty Investments in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but the deal traded at a cap rate of 6.41 percent.