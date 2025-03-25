Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

Empire Realty Investments Sells 109,057 SF Shopping Center in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

BENSALEM, PA. — Locally based firm Empire Realty Investments has sold the 109,057-square-foot Bensalem Shopping Center on the northeastern outskirts of Philadelphia. The center was built on 8.8 acres in 1972 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Indian grocer Patel Brothers anchors the center, and other tenants include Dollar General, Advance Auto Parts and Unlimited PCS. Jim Galbally and Patrick Higgins of JLL represented Empire Realty Investments in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but the deal traded at a cap rate of 6.41 percent.

You may also like

Basis Industrial Purchases Metro Tampa Industrial Portfolio for...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 288-Unit 198 Milltown Apartments...

Brixton Capital Sells 227-Unit Apartment Community in Moreno...

Kennedy Wilson Buys 204,458 SF Auburn Park 44...

Redwood Realty Advisors Arranges $7.8M Sale of Apartment...

NorthStar Homes Acquires Canon Street Marina Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Atlantic &...

Tag Wall Signs 26,336 SF Office Sublease in...

American Commercial Realty Buys Seven Retail Centers in...