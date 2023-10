NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) has purchased two adjacent commercial buildings in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood for $26.4 million. The buildings total a combined 11,000 square feet across six market-rate apartments and 5,600 square feet of retail space. ESRT acquired the buildings, which were both fully occupied at the time of sale, via a 1031 exchange. The seller was not disclosed. Global law firm Fried Frank advised ESRT on the deal.