Empire State Receives $180M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office, Retail Building

NEW YORK CITY — Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) has received a $180 million loan for the refinancing of 250 W. 57th St., a 542,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan. The 26-story tower, which houses retailers such as HSBC Bank, Bank of America, AT&T and T.J. Maxx, recently received a capital improvement program that updated storefronts, windows and mechanical systems. The interest-only loan bears a fixed interest rate of 2.83 percent and matures in December 2030. Estreich & Co. originated the loan for ESRT, which will use the proceeds to bolster its liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.