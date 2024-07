HOUSTON — Empyrean Benefit Solutions Inc. has signed a 41,667-square-foot office lease in West Houston. The provider of software for the human resources industry will occupy two full floors within Building 4 at CITYCENTRE, a 47-acre mixed-use development, starting early next year. Mark O’Donnell and Jennifer Meehan of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.J.P. Hutcheson and Rima Soroka represented the owner, partnership between Parkway and Midway, on an internal basis.