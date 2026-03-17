Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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18501-Mound-Road-Cypress
Enchanted Rock’s new Legacy Point location will be a dedicated assembly, production and testing hub for its natural gas generators.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Enchanted Rock Signs 407,302 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Enchanted Rock has signed a 407,302-square-foot industrial lease in the northwestern Houston metro of Cypress. The power generation company and provider of clean energy solutions will occupy the entirety of the building at 18501 Mound Road, the first building to be delivered within Prologis’ 350-acre Legacy Point development. Building features include a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights and “abundant” car and trailer parking. Robert Alinger and Wes Williams of Colliers represented Prologis in the lease negotiations. Enchanted Rock was self-represented.

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