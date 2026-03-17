Enchanted Rock Signs 407,302 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Enchanted Rock has signed a 407,302-square-foot industrial lease in the northwestern Houston metro of Cypress. The power generation company and provider of clean energy solutions will occupy the entirety of the building at 18501 Mound Road, the first building to be delivered within Prologis’ 350-acre Legacy Point development. Building features include a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights and “abundant” car and trailer parking. Robert Alinger and Wes Williams of Colliers represented Prologis in the lease negotiations. Enchanted Rock was self-represented.