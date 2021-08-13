REBusinessOnline

Encompass Digital Media Signs 136,366 SF Office Lease in Stamford, Connecticut

Shippan Landin is a six-building, 17-acre waterfront office campus in Stamford.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Encompass Digital Media has signed a 136,366-square-foot office lease at Shippan Landing, a six-building waterfront office campus that is located on a 17-acre site in Stamford. David Block, Steven Greenbush and Joe Coleman of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trip Hoffman, Adam Klimek and Mike Norris of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, a joint venture between developers George Comfort & Sons and Rubenstein Partners LP. Peter Duncan and Dana Pike of George Comfort & Sons also worked on the deal on an internal basis. Encompass Digital Media has occupied space at the campus since 1994, and this transaction extends its commitment term for six more years.

