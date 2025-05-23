Encore Enterprises, AmCap Acquire 152,595 SF Shopping Center in Warwick, Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. — A joint venture between Dallas-based investment firm Encore Enterprises and Connecticut-based AmCap Management has acquired Cowesett Corners, a 152,595-square-foot shopping center in Warwick, located just south of Providence. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the center, which is also home to tenants such as PetCo, Five Below, Sally Beauty, GameStop and Oak Street Health. The center’s food-and-beverage component encompasses Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Applebee’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill and New Asia House. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.