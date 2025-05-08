Thursday, May 8, 2025
Northpoint Center is anchored by Jewel-Osco.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Encore Enterprises, AmCap Management Buy 276,333 SF Shopping Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Encore Enterprises Inc. and AmCap Management Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AmCap Management LLC, have purchased a 276,333-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. Named Northpoint Center, the grocery-anchored property is located at the intersection of West Rand and Arlington Heights roads. Tenants include Jewel-Osco, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Chase Bank, Five Below and PopShelf. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

