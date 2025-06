ADDISON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Encore Enterprises has purchased a 61,356-square-foot medical office building located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The sales price was $7 million. The two-story building at 16980 N. Dallas Parkway was constructed on 3.1 acres in 1985 and was 58 percent leased at the time of sale to five tenants. Cadence Bank financed the acquisition of the property. The seller was not disclosed.