Encore Multifamily Obtains $48.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Fort Myers Development

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Encore Multifamily, a division of Dallas-based Encore Enterprises, has obtained a $48.7 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the construction of a new apartment development in Fort Myers. The project, known as Encore Daniel Falls, will comprise 240 Class A apartments and be situated on 6.7 acres near I-75 and South Florida International Airport.

Encore Multifamily broke ground on the development in December and expects to deliver the community by third-quarter 2026. Upon completion, Encore Daniels Falls will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, pool, dog park and a 24-hour package room.