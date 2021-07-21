REBusinessOnline

Encore Multifamily to Develop 386-Unit Project in San Antonio’s Pearl District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Encore-Lower-Broadway-San-Antonio

Encore Lower Broadway in San Antonio will be located adjacent to the Broadway East master-planned development, which will feature 700,000 square feet of office space, 200,000 square feet of retail space, a W Hotel and other lifestyle-based amenities.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Encore Multifamily, a division of Encore Enterprises, will develop Encore Lower Broadway a 386-unit project on a 4.2-acre site at the corner of East Grayson and North Alamo streets in San Antonio’s Pearl District. Units will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 836 square feet. Amenities will include pool, rooftop deck, dog park, fitness center, a clubhouse with an entertainment, kitchen, coffee bar, media lounge, business center with a conference room, communal workspaces and a 24-hour package delivery system. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia arranged $15.7 million in equity for the project, and Citizens Bank provided a $51 million construction loan. The groundbreaking is scheduled for August. Completion is slated for December 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews