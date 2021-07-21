Encore Multifamily to Develop 386-Unit Project in San Antonio’s Pearl District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Encore Lower Broadway in San Antonio will be located adjacent to the Broadway East master-planned development, which will feature 700,000 square feet of office space, 200,000 square feet of retail space, a W Hotel and other lifestyle-based amenities.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Encore Multifamily, a division of Encore Enterprises, will develop Encore Lower Broadway a 386-unit project on a 4.2-acre site at the corner of East Grayson and North Alamo streets in San Antonio’s Pearl District. Units will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 836 square feet. Amenities will include pool, rooftop deck, dog park, fitness center, a clubhouse with an entertainment, kitchen, coffee bar, media lounge, business center with a conference room, communal workspaces and a 24-hour package delivery system. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia arranged $15.7 million in equity for the project, and Citizens Bank provided a $51 million construction loan. The groundbreaking is scheduled for August. Completion is slated for December 2023.