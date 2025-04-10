Thursday, April 10, 2025
Endeavor Acquires Student Housing Development Site Near University of Arkansas

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Endeavor Real Estate Group has acquired a development site near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville for a new student housing development. Details on the project have not been announced.

The Austin, Texas-based firm also recently hired Chuck Carroll as principal to assist with growing the company’s student housing platform. Carroll previously spent over 20 years with American Campus Communities. He will be joining Jake Newman, principal of Endeavor, who will be spearheading the firm’s new student housing division.

