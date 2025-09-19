Friday, September 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Endeavor Arranges Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in Webster, New York

by Taylor Williams

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Endeavor Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of the 328-unit Country Manor Apartments in Webster, located outside of Rochester in upstate New York. Built in phases between the late 1960s and early 1970s, the garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a leasing office with a shared conference room, fitness center, pool, picnic areas, tennis courts and a dog park. Manhattan-based private equity firm PH Realty Capital sold Country Manor Apartments to metro Philadelphia-based multifamily owner-operator Morgan Properties for an undisclosed price. James Buckley and Patrick Salvato of Endeavor brokered the deal.

You may also like

Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Complex in...

Carbon Shepherd Completes 78-Unit Seniors Housing Property in...

Equus Capital Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Upper Marlboro,...

Berkadia Brokers $73M Sale of Adjacent Apartment Buildings...

Jim Chapman Construction Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Newmark Provides Agency Refinancing for New 350-Unit Apartment...

3650 Capital Provides $32M Mezzanine Loan for Stamford...

Standard Brokerage Negotiates Sale of 153,400 SF Industrial...

Echo Real Estate Sells Medical Office Building in...