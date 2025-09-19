Endeavor Arranges Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in Webster, New York

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Endeavor Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of the 328-unit Country Manor Apartments in Webster, located outside of Rochester in upstate New York. Built in phases between the late 1960s and early 1970s, the garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a leasing office with a shared conference room, fitness center, pool, picnic areas, tennis courts and a dog park. Manhattan-based private equity firm PH Realty Capital sold Country Manor Apartments to metro Philadelphia-based multifamily owner-operator Morgan Properties for an undisclosed price. James Buckley and Patrick Salvato of Endeavor brokered the deal.