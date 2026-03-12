Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Juniper will offer 1,009 beds for students attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. (Rendering courtesy of Modus Studios)
ArkansasDevelopmentSoutheastStudent Housing

Endeavor Breaks Ground on 1,009-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Arkansas

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Endeavor Real Estate Group has begun construction on Juniper, a 1,009-bed student housing development located at 77 S. Duncan Ave. near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The community will offer 294 units upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2028.

Shared amenities are set to include hospitality-themed gathering spaces; a rooftop pool and sky lounge; sauna and cold plunge; cabanas and grilling areas; a Jumbotron; fitness enter; yoga and Pilates studio; spin room; golf simulator; private courtyards; secured garage parking and bicycle storage; and 3,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The project team for Juniper includes Endeavor Opportunity Partners III, Marble Capital, Kennedy Wilson, JLL, FaverGray, Modus Studios and Ecological Design Group.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $57M Construction Loan for Frisco Multifamily Project

CRG, Cole West Break Ground on 693-Bed Student...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...

Joint Venture to Develop $67M Multifamily Project in...

LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA...

Foundry Acquires Five Seniors Housing Communities in Georgia,...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges Sale of...

Landmark, Stockbridge Buy 801-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Yamaha Motor Co. to Move U.S. Headquarters to...