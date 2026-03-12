Endeavor Breaks Ground on 1,009-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Endeavor Real Estate Group has begun construction on Juniper, a 1,009-bed student housing development located at 77 S. Duncan Ave. near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The community will offer 294 units upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2028.

Shared amenities are set to include hospitality-themed gathering spaces; a rooftop pool and sky lounge; sauna and cold plunge; cabanas and grilling areas; a Jumbotron; fitness enter; yoga and Pilates studio; spin room; golf simulator; private courtyards; secured garage parking and bicycle storage; and 3,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The project team for Juniper includes Endeavor Opportunity Partners III, Marble Capital, Kennedy Wilson, JLL, FaverGray, Modus Studios and Ecological Design Group.