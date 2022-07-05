Endeavor Development Breaks Ground on Three-Phase Industrial Project in Altoona, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

ALTOONA, IOWA — Endeavor Development has broken ground on the first phase of its I-80 Distribution Center located at 451 9th St. in Altoona. Completion of the 300,000-square-foot building is slated for the first quarter of 2023. Upon full buildout of the three phases, the speculative project will span 900,000 square feet. JLL is leading the leasing efforts, and JLL’s David Berglund, Colin Ryan and Scott Loving arranged debt and equity. Endeavor is a Minneapolis-based developer, owner and manager.