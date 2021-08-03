Endeavor Development, Calibogue Capital Break Ground on 172,224 SF Spec Distribution Center in Suburban Minneapolis

Zachary Distribution Center will be located on Zachary Lane in Maple Grove.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Endeavor Development and joint venture partner Calibogue Capital have broken ground on Zachary Distribution Center, a 172,224-square-foot speculative distribution center in Maple Grove. Located on Zachary Lane, the project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 17 loading docks, two drive-in doors and 52 trailer parking stalls. Jon Yanta, Jason Meyer and Brent Masica of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing and marketing efforts for the property. Zachary Distribution Center is situated within the Northwest submarket, which is the most active industrial corridor within the Twin Cities, according to Cushman & Wakefield. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.