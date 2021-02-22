REBusinessOnline

Endeavor Development to Build 112,500 SF Industrial Project in Eagan, Minnesota

Completion of Yankee Doodle Business Center is slated for this fall.

EAGAN, MINN. — Endeavor Development has acquired a 7.7-acre lot in Eagan with plans to build a 112,500-square-foot industrial project. The Class A warehouse will be named Yankee Doodle Business Center. It will feature a clear height of 28 feet, 11 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Construction is expected to begin in April with completion slated for the fall. Chris Hickok and Connor Ott of JLL will market the project for lease. Eagan’s current industrial vacancy rate is 4 percent, according to JLL.

