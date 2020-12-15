Endeavor, Granite Properties Open 20-Story Office Building in Nashville’s Gulch District

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

1222 Demonbreun at Union Gulch in Nashville, Tenn., features 330,000 square feet of office space, 6,000 square feet of retail space, a fitness center, training room, sky lounge, catering kitchen and a parking garage.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group and Dallas-based Granite Properties have finished construction on 1222 Demonbreun at Gulch Union, a 20-story, 330,000-square-foot office building in Nashville’s Gulch district. The property also features 6,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. The building is now open to tenants. Amenities include a fitness center, training room, sky lounge, catering kitchen and a parking garage. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing at the site, which has announced tenants including Revance Therapeutics Inc., RSM Accounting, staffing agency Insight Global, tax and advisory firm Dixon Hughes Goodman and Cahaba Wealth Advisors. Dallas-based HKS Inc. designed the building to meet LEED Silver certification. The building also includes the use of MERV 13 air filters and distribution system, which helps eliminate airborne viruses and toxins.