Endeavor, Long Wharf Break Ground on Phase II of Mixed-Use Development in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The second phase will feature a 28-story residential tower with 306 multifamily units and 8,000 square feet of retail space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Austin, Texas-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, in a joint venture with Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, has broken ground on Phase II of Gulch Union, a mixed-use development in Nashville’s Gulch district. Construction for the whole project is slated for completion by June 2024.

The first phase of Gulch Union included a 330,000-square-foot office building called 1222 Demonbreun. The second phase will feature a 28-story residential tower with 306 multifamily units and 8,000 square feet of retail space. Community amenities in the second phase will include a rooftop pool, fitness and yoga studios, co-working area, lounge with a pool table, shuffleboard and bar, outdoor dining, pickleball court, bocce ball, corn hole, outdoor BBQ grills, firepits and a dog park.

HKS Inc. is the designer for the three-phase project, and Turner Construction Co. is the general contractor. IBC Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project.