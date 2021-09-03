Endurance, ASB Real Estate Sell Bucks County Industrial Building for $41.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, PA. — A partnership between Pennsylvania-based developer Endurance Real Estate Group and ASB Real Estate Investments has sold a 430,373-square-foot industrial building in Bensalem, located in Bucks County, for $41.9 million. The property was originally built in 1973 within Expressway 95 Business Park. Brad Ruppel, Mike Hines, Brian Fiumara and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the partnership and procured the buyer, global owner-operator EQT Exeter, in the transaction.