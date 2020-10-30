REBusinessOnline

Endurance, Blue Vista Sell 1 MSF Distribution Center in Pittston, Pennsylvania for $96M

Interstate Distribution Center in Pittston is located on a 225-acre site that formerly housed the Techneglas manufacturing plant.

PITTSON, PA. — A partnership between Endurance Real Estate Group LLC and Blue Vista Capital has sold the 1 million-square-foot Interstate Distribution Center in Pittston, located south of Scranton, for $96 million. The partnership purchased the 225-acre former Techneglas manufacturing site in 2012 and redeveloped the property into a modern bulk warehouse/distribution asset. The new cross-dock building features 40-foot clear heights, 193 dock doors, 421 car parking spaces and 129 truck parking spaces. Gerry Blinebury and Dan Walsh of Cushman & Wakefield represented the partnership in the sale. Jason Webb and Kris Bjorson of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer.

