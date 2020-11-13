Endurance, Cabot Break Ground on 289,042 SF Spec Industrial Project in Burlington, New Jersey

The industrial project at 2609 Rancocas Road in Burlington is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.

BURLINGTON, N.J. — A partnership between an affiliate of Endurance Real Estate Group and Boston-based Cabot Properties has broken ground on a 289,042-square-foot speculative industrial project in Burlington, about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The 56.6-acre site at 2609 Rancocas Road will house two warehouses that are expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021. Building I will feature 217,986 square feet, 36-foot clear heights, 180 car parking spaces and 28 trailer parking spaces. Building II will total 71,056 square feet and will offer 32-foot clear heights and 69 car parking spaces. John Plower, Nate Demetsky and Ryan Cottone represented the development team in the acquisition of the land. Newmark represented the seller of the land.