Endurance, Cabot Underway on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility in Olyphant, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

OLYPHANT, PA. — A partnership between developer Endurance Real Estate Group and Boston-based Cabot Properties is underway on construction of Olyphant Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility that will be located in Lackawanna County. The partnership acquired the 112-acre site from Langen Development Economics LLC. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 477 car parking spaces, 237 trailer parking stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for fall 2022. JLL has been appointed as the leasing agent.