Endurance, Greystar-Thackeray Break Ground on 176,000 SF Industrial Project in Souderton, Pennsylvania

SOUDERTON, PA. — A partnership between regional developer Endurance Real Estate Group and Greystar-Thackeray has broken ground on a 176,000-square-foot industrial project in Souderton, located roughly midway between Philadelphia and Allentown in the Lehigh Valley. The building at 205 Schoolhouse Road will be known as 205 Commerce Center and will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 27 overhead dock doors, parking for 180 cars and 31 trailers and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. JLL is marketing the property for lease.