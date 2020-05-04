REBusinessOnline

Endurance, PCCP Acquire Industrial Portfolio in Southern New Jersey for $43M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

600-delran

The seven-property portfolio is located in the southeastern metro Philadelphia area.

DELRAN, MOUNT LAUREL AND SWEDESBORO, N.J. — A partnership between Pennsylvania-based developer Endurance Real Estate Group LLC and New York-based investor Pacific Coast Capital Partners LLC (PCCP) has acquired the Southern New Jersey Core Infill Portfolio for $43 million. The 553,548-square-foot industrial portfolio is located in the southeastern suburbs of metro Philadelphia, and includes seven properties located in Delran, Mount Laurel and Swedesboro. These assets were 88.7 percent leased at the time of sale to warehouse and distribution tenants such as Food Sciences Inc., Carnegie Pharmaceuticals LLC and The Jewelry Group Inc. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Brian Fiumara and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Foxfield Industrial, a joint venture of Novaya Real Estate Ventures and Foxfield Ventures, in the transaction.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business