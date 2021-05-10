REBusinessOnline

Endurance Real Estate Acquires 191,979 SF Industrial Facility in Hazelton, Pennsylvania

HAZELTON, PA. — Endurance Real Estate Group has acquired 360 Maplewood Drive, a 191,979-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Hazelton, located roughly midway between Allentown and Scranton. The property was built in 1993, expanded in 1995 and features a clear height of 30 feet, 11 dock doors and rail access. Endurance plans to upgrade the facility’s roof, lighting and sprinkler system. Endurance acquired the property from an undisclosed seller in an off-market sale-leaseback transaction. Mike Hess of CBRE arranged that deal. CBRE will also market the building for lease upon completion of the capital improvements program in the third quarter.

