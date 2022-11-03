REBusinessOnline

Endurance Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Project in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Logistics Park is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Pennsylvania-based investment and development firm Endurance Real Estate Group has broken ground on Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located about 55 miles southwest of Harrisburg. The site spans 93 acres and is located immediately off Exit 10 of I-81. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 166 overhead dock positions, four drive-in doors, 213 trailer stalls (expandable to 303), 375 car parking spaces (expandable to 561) and an ESFR sprinkler system. PNC Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a fourth-quarter 2023 completion. Endurance is developing Chambersburg Logistics Park in partnership with an affiliate of Guardian Life Insurance Co. and has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to lease the facility. Cushman & Wakefield also advised on Endurance’s capitalization of the project.

