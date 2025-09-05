Endurance Real Estate Inks 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Endurance Real Estate Group has inked a full-building, 1 million-square-foot industrial lease at Chambersburg Logistics Park, about 55 miles southwest of Harrisburg. The tenant was not disclosed. The site spans 93 acres and is located immediately off Exit 10 of I-81. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 166 overhead dock positions, four drive-in doors, 213 trailer stalls (expandable to 303), 375 car parking spaces (expandable to 561) and an ESFR sprinkler system. PNC Bank financed the project, construction of which began in late 2022. Endurance developed Chambersburg Logistics Park in partnership with an affiliate of Guardian Life Insurance Co. Gerry Blinebury and Alex Wenger of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Eric Zahniser, Brad Struck and Clint Manning of Cresa represented the tenant.