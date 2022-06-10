Endurance Real Estate Sells 130,942 SF Office Complex in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania
BLUE BELL, PA. — Pennsylvania-based investment firm Endurance Real Estate Group has sold a three-building, 130,942-square-foot office complex in Blue Bell, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The property, which was built in 1988 and renovated in 2015, sold for $12.7 million. Mike Margolis, David Dolan, Ryan Guittare, Angelo Brutico and Jim Dugan of Newmark represented Endurance Real Estate in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.
