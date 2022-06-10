REBusinessOnline

Endurance Real Estate Sells 130,942 SF Office Complex in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

BLUE BELL, PA. — Pennsylvania-based investment firm Endurance Real Estate Group has sold a three-building, 130,942-square-foot office complex in Blue Bell, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The property, which was built in 1988 and renovated in 2015, sold for $12.7 million. Mike Margolis, David Dolan, Ryan Guittare, Angelo Brutico and Jim Dugan of Newmark represented Endurance Real Estate in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  